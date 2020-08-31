The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
3:20 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, blood alcohol content 0.08 percent or higher, violation of probation at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
12:48 p.m. Knowingly receiving stolen property worth under $950, violation of probation, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
1:53 p.m. Violation of community supervision provisions, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Stich Lane. Adult arrested.
