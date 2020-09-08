The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
WEDNESDAY
10:22 p.m. Vehicle theft at South Main Street and Gravenstein Highway South. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY
8:16 a.m. Felony identity theft at Meadow Court and Dufranc Avenue. Referred to allied agency.
8:29 p.m. Misdemeanor bench arrest warrant served at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
11:11 a.m. Brandishing a deadly weapon, not a firearm, at Petaluma Avenue and Burnett Street. Referred to district attorney for review.
2:46 p.m. Outside agency misdemeanor arrest warrant served at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
4:16 p.m. Driving with a suspended license with special circumstances, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant and violation of probation at South Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
6:05 p.m. Robbery, inflicting injury on spouse or cohabitant, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
8:31 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, 0.08 percent or higher, at Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road. Adult arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.