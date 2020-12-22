The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
12:15 a.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, robbery, attempted burglary, petty theft, possession of burglary tools, vandalism and damage of property, violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:17 a.m. Vandalism of property worth more than $400 at Healdsburg and Cleveland avenues. Pending further investigation.
10:57 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Gravenstein Highway South and Redwood Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
6:59 a.m. Vandalism and damage of property at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:04 a.m. Felony identity theft at Taft and Wallace streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
12:06 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon (other than a firearm) or use of force likely to cause great bodily injury at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Victim declined prosecution.
8:37 a.m. Rape of an unconscious victim at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Unfounded.
2:21 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence, contempt of court, possession on a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
11.46 p.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
