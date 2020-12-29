The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
10:32 a.m. Violation of a court order to prevent domestic violence at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Sent to district attorney for review.
8:39 p.m. Violation of an order to prevent domestic violence and threatening force on a witness at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
4:40 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol at Healdsburg and Pitt avenues. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
11:31 a.m. Burglary at Morris and Mckinley streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
2:15 p.m. Battery of spouse or companion at Valley View Drive and Ragle Avenue South. Referred to District Attorney for review.
8:56 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and violation of formal probation at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
5:37 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at North Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Pending further investigation.
SATURDAY
1:48 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
