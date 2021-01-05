The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
6:51 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation at Cooper Road and Gravenatein Highway South. Adult arrested.
8:59 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, and violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
6:40 a.m. Vandalism valued at more than $400 at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
12:30 p.m. Battery on a person at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Referred to District Attorney for review.
WEDNESDAY
9:20 p.m. Minor in possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor at Bodega Avenue and Edman Way. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
5:32 a.m. Possession of child pornography at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Pending further investigation.
6:43 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
2:11 a.m. Burglary, grand theft of property valued at more than $950, receiving stolen property valued at more than $950, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and violation of probation at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
