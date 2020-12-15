The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
7:45 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, violation of probation, served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:46 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
1:08 p.m. Cruelty to animals at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
5:45 p.m. Shoplifting of property worth less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Aveue. Pending further investigation.
WEDNESDAY
8:51 a.m. Served with a felony arrest warrant at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
1:51 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Cooper Road and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
10:22 p.m. Driving without a license at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
4:56 p.m. Violation of probation at South Main Street and Calder Avenue. Adult arrested.
11:42 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at North Main and Mckinley streets. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
5:15 P.M. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Pending further investigation.
SUNDAY
3:40 a.m. Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) with great bodily injury, evading a peace officer, reckless driving, kidnapping, false imprisonment with violence, driving while under the influence of alcohol exceeding 0.08 percent, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and emergency medical technician, giving false identification and false information to a police officer at Wallace and Taft streets. Adult arrested.
10:35 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and violation of probation at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
