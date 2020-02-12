The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY, Feb. 3
12:24 a.m. Sexual batter and disorderly conduct at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Arrest made.
1:32 p.m. Reckless driving in a parking lot and driving without a license at Morris Street and Johnson Street. Juvenile arrest made.
TUESDAY, Feb. 4
8:06 a.m. Impersonate to make others liable and driving with a suspended license. Arrest made.
1:32 p.m. Shoplifting less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbutt. Arrest made.
2:49 p.m.DUI (alcohol and drugs) and probation violation at Healdsburg Avenue and North Main Street. Arrest made.
2:59 p.m. Rape by force or fear at Frankel Lane and Ragle Road. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY, Feb. 6
10:23 a.m. DUI (drugs) at Pleasant Hill Avenue and Bodega Avenue. Arrest made.
9:44 p.m. Violation of protective order and annoying repeated calls at Petaluma Avenue and Fannen Avenue. Referred to the district attorney for review.
FRIDAY, Feb. 7
12:21 p.m. Driving with a suspended license. Arrest made.
1:30 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and parole violation at Sebastopol Avenue and Petaluma Avenue. Arrest made.
7:56 p.m. Willful poisoning of food reported at Main Street and Burnett Street. Pending further investigation.
9:05 p.m. Violation of post-release community supervision, possession of dirk and resisting a police officer at Cedar Avenue and Redwood Avenue. Arrest made.
SATURDAY, Feb. 8
6:15 a.m. Deface with paint at Gravenstein Highway and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
1:55 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and probation violation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street.
7:10 p.m. Possession of controlled substance without a subscription at Healdsburg Avenue and Harrison Street. Arrest made.
SUNDAY, Feb. 9
1:01 p.m. Assault on person and vandalism at McKinley Street and Main Street. Arrest made.
9:47 p.m. DUI (drugs) and possession of narcotic and paraphernalia, probation violation and driving with a suspended license. Arrest made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.