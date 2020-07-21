The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
WEDNESDAY
7:45 a.m. Warrant served for arrest, misdemeanor, at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
9:51 a.m. Vandalism exceeding $400 value and violation of probation at McKinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
10:48 p.m. Violation of probation at Brown and Depot streets. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
11:34 a.m. Theft valued at less than $950 at Nelson Way and Washington Avenue. No disposition reported.
6:19 p.m. Vandalism, damage to property, at Robinson Road and Stefenoni Court. Referred to district attorney for review.
11:46 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Cooper Road and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
12:38 p.m. Warrant served for arrest, felony, at Sebastopol and Llano roads. Adult arrested.
4:32 p.m. Warrant served for arrest, misdemeanor, at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:38 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:58 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and violation of probation at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
