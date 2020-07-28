The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
10:29 a.m. Felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and emergency medical technician, possession of controlled narcotics, appropriation of lost property exceeding $950, at N. Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
1:52 p.m. Grant theft of property exceeding $950 value and conspiracy to commit a crime, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
6:05 p.m. Violation of probation, at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
7:59 a.m. Defacing property with paint, at Hayden and Pinecrest avenues. Suspended, leads exhausted.
11:06 a.m. Theft of personal property, appropriation of lost property worth more than $950, violation of probation, and exhibiting a deadly weapon not a firearm, at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
5:22 p.m. Vandalism, defacing property, damaging or destroying a wireless communication device, at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
3:50 p.m. Carrying a concealed dagger and violation of probation, at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
10:53 p.m. Driving with a suspended license under special circumstances, at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
3:04 a.m. Burglary, receiving stolen property worth more than $950, grand theft of property exceeding $950, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, violation of probation, at Gravenstein Highway South and Hutchins Avenue. Adult arrested.
2:40 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence, at Bodega and Washington avenues. Pending further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.