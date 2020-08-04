The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
1:04 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, disorderly conduct with alcohol at Bodega and Washington avenues. Adult arrested.
12:38 p.m. Felony arrest warrant served Gravenstein Highway South and Southpoint Avenue. Adult arrested.
4:20 p.m. Felony arrest warrant served at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
3:18 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Sent to district attorney for review.
WEDNESDAY
10:57 a.m. Shoplifting valued at less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
4:48 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, bench warrant issued, violation of probation at Depot Street and Petaluma Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
2:45 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
7:14 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of community supervision at Gravenstein Highway North and Tocchini Street. Adult arrested.
7:46 p.m. Inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant at South Main and Burnett streets. Adult arrested.
10:00 p.m. Violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway South and Fellers Lane. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
9:27 a.m. Petty theft at Neva Street and Brittain Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:04 p.m. Attempted burglary, violation of community supervision, manufacture/sale/possession of a leaded cane or a billy, receiving stolen property worth less than $950, and petty theft at Bodega Avenue and Robinson Road. Adult arrested.
1:36 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property exceeding $950 at Eleanor and Walker avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
8:08 p.m. Shoplifting valued at less than $950 at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
1:21 a.m. Misdemeanor bench warrant served at Huntley and Neva streets. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
1:27 a.m. Misdemeanor outside agency arrest warrant served at South Main Street and Maple Avenue. Adult arrested.
11:36 a.m. Hit and run with property damage at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
