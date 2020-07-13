The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
4:43 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, child cruelty with possible injury at McKinley Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
5:32 a.m. Battery of companion at Petaluma and Walker avenues. Referred to District Attorney for review.
11:54 a.m. Possession of obscene material involving minors at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Information only.
WEDNESDAY
9:48 a.m. Stalking and making threatening telephone calls at Pannen and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
3:31 p.m. Showing false identification to police officer at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Juvenile arrested.
THURSDAY
Time not reported. Possession of a controlled substance while armed, carrying a loaded unregistered firearm in a vehicle, manufacture, sale and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled narcotic at Edman Way and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
Time not reported. Contempt of court, violation of an ordinance preventing domestic violence, disobeying the court and violation of probation at West Hills Circle and Bodega. Adult arrested.
8:36 p.m. Grand theft of property exceeding $950, vandalism at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Suspended. Leads exhausted.
9:45 p.m. Burglary at Healdsburg and Cleveland avenues. Suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
7:40 a.m. Burglary, vandalism, destruction of property at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Suspended, leads exhausted.
8:46 a.m. Vehicle theft, petty theft at Stich Lane and Ragle Road. Pending further information.
12:56 p.m. Disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs, violation of probation at Keating Avenue and North Main Street. Referred to District Attorney for review.
SATURDAY
2:23 p.m Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
4:22 p.m. Disorderly conduct with alcohol at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
7:10 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, paraphernalia, violation of probation, driving without a license at North Main Street and Wilton Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
Time not reported. Disorderly conduct, alcohol at Washington and Virginia avenues. Adult arrested.
3:44 p.m. Petty theft and conspiracy at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
