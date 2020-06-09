The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
7:19 p.m. Vandalism and damage to property at Flynn Street and Laguna Park Way. Pending further investigation.
TUESDAY
6:13 a.m. Petty theft at McFarlane Avenue and Dowd Drive. Suspended, leads exhausted.
9:05 a.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
1:12 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
5:20 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Florence and Healdsburg avenues. Suspended, leads exhausted.
6:47 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:33 p.m. Possession of controlled narcotics, driving with a suspended license, outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant and no proof of insurance at South Main Street and Walker Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
11:57 a.m. Burglary and theft of a credit card holder exceeding $950 at Bonnardel and Analy avenues. Pending further investigation.
6:37 p..m. Driving under the influence of alcohol, destroying and concealing evidence, driving with a suspended license with special circumstances and no proof of insurance at South Main Street and Walker Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
9:37 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and violation of probation at McKinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. Adult arrested.
11:21 a.m.Minor driving with a blood alcohol content level of at least .05% at Valentine and Pleasant Hill avenues. Information only.
SATURDAY
1:33 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
8:55 p.m. Battery against spouse and ex-spouse, possession of a controlled substance, presenting a false identification to police officers, violation of probation, contempt of court and disobeying a court order at McKinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:49 p.m. Driving with a suspended license with special circumstances and minor driving with a blood alcohol content level of at least 0.01% at High Street and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
2:40 a.m. Burglary, vandalism and destruction of property at Gravenstein Highway North and Tocchini Street. Pending further investigation.
5:12 p.m. Reckless driving on the highway and driving without a license at Healdsburg and Murphy avenues. Adult arrested.
MONDAY
6:09 a.m. Battery against spouse and ex-spouse at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Sent to district attorney for review.
8:18 a.m. Vandalism and defacing property at Morris Street. Suspended, leads exhausted.
10:35 a.m. Use of fictitious checks exceeding $950, grand theft of property exceeding $950 and theft from a dependent elder exceeding $950 at Evergreen and Cedar avenues. Adult arrested.
