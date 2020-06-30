The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
10:33 a.m. Vandalism, property damage, tampering with a vehicle at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Suspended, leads exhausted.
1:15 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, juvenile probation violation at N. Main and Wallace streets. Juvenile arrested.
3:17 p.m. Vandalism, property damage at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Suspended, leads exhausted.
2:44 p.m. Battery on a person at Gravenstein Highway South and Corline Court. Adult arrested.
6:14 p.m. Probation violation at N. Main Street and Keating Avenue. Adult arrested.
7:02 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence, contempt and violation of a protective order, possession of a controlled substance, and probation violation at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:36 p.m. Battery on a person at Gravenstein Highway North and Soll Court. Pending further investigation.
9:59 p.m. Robbery at West and Snow streets. Suspended, leads exhausted.
10:54 p.m. Misdemeanor warrant for arrest at Healdsburg and Pitt avenues. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
1:06 p.m. Disorderly conduct, drugs with alcohol at Woodstone Court and Norlee Street. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
11:52 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, probation violation at Keating Avenue and N. Main Street. Adult arrested.
3:02 p.m. Child cruelty, possible injury/death at Gravenstein Highway North and Soll Court. Pending further investigation.
9:26 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, causing great bodily injury at Bodega and Virginia avenues. Adult arrested.
10:56 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) or with force likely to cause great bodily injury, brandishing a deadly weapon (not at firearm), possession of a controlled substance at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Referred to district attorney for review.
FRIDAY
3:23 p.m. Driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
9:28 a.m. Driving with no proof of insurance at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Information only.
4:25 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Bodega and Dutton avenues. Suspended, leads exhausted.
10:35 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, traffic offense with special circumstances, previously released under community supervision at Murphy Avenue and Bately Court. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
3:44 p.m. Robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to district attorney for review.
MONDAY
5:58 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Juvenile arrested.
WEDNESDAY
8:35 a.m. Burglary, petty theft at Acorn Court and Blossomwood Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
10:06 a.m. Arrest on felony bench warrant at McKinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
7:41 a.m. Arrest on outside agency felony warrant, contempt of court, disobeying a court order at Valentine Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
4:20 p.m. Vandalism over $400, tampering with vehicle at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
12:33 am. Possession of a controlled substance, probation violation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
11:35 P.M. Petty theft at Petaluma and Walker avenues. Suspended, leads exhausted.
SUNDAY
9:33 a.m. Forgery, altering a vehicle registration at Stich Lane and Ragle Road. Suspended, leads exhausted.
