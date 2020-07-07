The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
12:27 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Adult arrested.
3:07 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Anthony and Springdale streets. Suspended, leads exhausted.
10:03 p.m. Warrant for felony arrest for possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation at Sebastopol and Duer roads. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
8:15 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Sent to district attorney for review.
WEDNESDAY
12:07 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Unresolved.
11:54 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance with paraphernalia and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
9:19 a.m. Vandalism exceeding $400 and conspiracy to commit a crime at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Pending further investigation.
2:26 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Huntley Street and Dutton Avenue. Unresolved.
3:19 p.m. Driving without a license and no proof of insurance at South Main and Burnett streets. Adult arrested.
4:02 p.m. Burglary and tampering with a vehicle at Petaluma and Walker avenues. Suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
12:44 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Adult arrested.
9:02 a.m. Warrant for a misdemeanor arrest for driving with a suspended license and committing a traffic offense with special circumstances at Gravenstein Highway South and Redwood Avenue. Adult arrested.
12:43 p.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia, violation of probation and warrant for a misdemeanor arrest at Keating and Pitt avenues. Adult arrested.
