The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
5 p.m. Grand theft and fictitious checks exceeding $950 at Morris and Johnson streets. Pending further investigation.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
10:59 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and driving without a license at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
1:15 p.m. Burglary and grand theft of property exceeding $950 at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
7:04 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without a license and violating probation at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY, MAY 14
8:13 a.m. Shoplifting with fictitious check for less than $950 at Sebastopol Avenue. Pending further investigation.
1:14 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway South and Fellers Lane. Suspended, leads exhausted.
3:44 p.m. Property vandalism at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
12:06 a.m. Possession of controlled narcotics at Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
1:14 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and probation violation at Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
7:55 p.m. Probation violation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:12 p.m. Misdemeanor arrest warrant at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY, MAY 17
5:24 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and probation violation at Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Adult arrested.
2:23 p.m. Misdemeanor arrest warrant at Valentine Avenue and Zimpher Road. Juvenile arrested.
