The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
8:32 p..m. Violation of probation at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:53 p.m. Vandalism, property damage, at South Main and Burnett streets. Suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
9:23 a.m. Hit and run with property damage at Healdsburg Avenue and North Main Street. Suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
11:46 a.m. Burglary and petty theft at Eileen Drive and Pleasant Hill Avenue North. Suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
8:27 p.m. Violation of probation at North Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
0:58 a.m. Injury of spouse or cohabitant, assault with use of force and false imprisonment with violence at West Street and Marys Lane. Adult arrested.
10:51 a.m. Violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and driving without a license at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
8:20 p.m. Petty theft at Johnson Street and Laguna Park Way. Suspended, leads exhausted.
8:40 p.m. Outstanding warrant for arrest for a felony at McKinley Street and Petaluma Avenue. Adult arrested.
MONDAY
0.38 a.m. Violation of probation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
12:51 p.m. Misdemeanor bench warrant and outstanding misdemeanor arrest warrant at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Adult arrested.
1:19 p.m. Defacing with paint at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
2:59 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at North Main Street and Eddie Lane. Sent to district attorney for review.
TUESDAY
8:58 am. Vandalism, property damage and tampering with a vehicle at Pleasant Hill Road and Bodega Avenue. Suspended, leads exhausted.
10:44 Vandalism exceeding $400 at Morris and Johnson streets. Suspended, leads exhausted.
3:25 p.m. Credit card theft exceeding $950 and grand theft of property exceeding $950 at Healdsburg Avenue and Harrison Street. Suspended, leads exhausted.
10:49 p.m. Violation of probation at Healdsburg Avenue and Harrison Street. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
9:14 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
10:10 a.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
12:34 p.m. Petty theft and violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Sent to district attorney for review.
7:09 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol at .08 percent and hit and run with property damage at Florence Avenue and Marys Lane. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
3:12 p.m. Disorderly conduct, drugs with alcohol, violation of probation at South Main Street and Calder Avenue. Adult arrested.
