MONDAY, MAY 4
11:14 a.m. Outside agency warrant at South Main Street and Burnett Street. Arrest made.
6:12 p.m. Shoplifting less than $950 and refusal to comply with quarantine and disinfection order at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Arrest made.
TUESDAY, MAY 5
12:11 p.m. Violation of protection order for domestic violence at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Arrest made.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
9:20 a.m. Probation violation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Referred to adult probation.
6:51 p.m. Disorderly conduct (alcohol) and probation violation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Arrest made.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
8:41 a.m. Vandalism over $400 at Petaluma Avenue and Fannen Avenue. Referred to district attorney for review.
5:10 p.m. Disorderly conduct (alcohol) and probation violation at Burnett Street and Main Street. Arrest made.
FRIDAY, MAY 8
10:48 a.m. Deface with paint at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Referred to district attorney for review.
SATURDAY, MAY 9
7:38 p.m.Traffic offense with special circumstances: controlled substance paraphernalia and probation violation at 1st Street and Leland STreet. Arrest made.
