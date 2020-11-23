The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
TUESDAY
8:40 a.m. Burglary at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:42 p.m. Burglary at Healdsburg Avenue and Ellis Court. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
8:18 a.m. Vehicle theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Soll Court. Violation unfounded.
FRIDAY
8:49 p.m. Vandalism more than $400 at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Pending further investigation.
11:00 p.m. Vandalism and defacing property at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:08 p.m. Violation of community supervision and driving with a suspended license at Gravenstein Highway South and Industrial Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
1:21 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Sunset Avenue and Taft Street. Adult arrested.
10:39 p.m. Use of controlled-substance paraphernalia at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
