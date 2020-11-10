The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
12:36 a.m. Enter a noncommercial building at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Pending further investigation.
12:09 p.m. Petty theft and tampering with a vehicle at Litchfield Avenue and South Main Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
9:42 a.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia and violation of probation at Healdsburg Avenue and North Main Street. Adult arrested.
2:10 p.m. Possession to sell a disabled placard at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Referred to District Attorney for review.
4:28 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol at McKinley Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
9:19 p.m. Served a felony arrest warrant at Keating Avenue and North Main Street. Released.
SATURDAY
10:10 a.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
