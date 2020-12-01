The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
8:54 a.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property exceeding $950 at Redwood Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. No disposition recorded.
TUESDAY
8:55 a.m. Driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance and misdemeanor arrest warrant outstanding at Bodega Avenue and Ragle Road. Adult arrested.
9:43 a.m. Vandalism of property at High Street and Hayden Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
5:33 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Morris and McKinley streets. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
12:10 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Adult arrested.
9:28 a.m. Grant theft of property exceeding $950 and tampering with a vehicle at High Street and Maple Avenue. Pending further investigation.
5:12 p.m. Shoplifting, value less than $950, at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
5:37 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, violation of probation, served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue Adult arrested.
