The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
2:57 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
8:48 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Mckinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
3:42 p.m. Petty theft at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Referred to District Attorney for review.
WEDNESDAY
6:54 a.m. Driving without a license and proof of insurance at Bodega Highway and Watertrough Road. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
2:09 a.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance at Brittain Avenue and Neva Street. Adult arrested.
7:28 a.m. Obtaining dollars under false pretenses, grand theft of property and theft of a dependent elder at Anthony and Springdale streets. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
12:02 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Adult arrested.
11:58 p.m. Possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of probation, bringing alcohol or drugs and paraphernalia in prison, at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
11:13 a.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
SUNDAY
6:01 a.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol above 0.8 percent, hit and run with property damage at Litchfield Avenue and South Main Street. Adult arrested.
6:54 a.m. Driving without a license at Vine Hill and Guerneville roads. Adult arrested.
10:49 a.m. Tampering with a vehicle, grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Bonnardel Avenue and Wallace Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.