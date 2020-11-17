The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
TUESDAY
12:12 p.m. Violation of community supervision, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana at South Main Street and Walker Avenue. Adult arrested.
2:30 p.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
11:54 a.m. Vehicle theft at Valentine Avenue and Zimpher Drive. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:11p.m. Vandalism, defacing property at Leland Street and Robinson Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
5:03 a.m. Burglary at North Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:19 a.m. Burglary at Petaluma and Walker avenues. Pending further investigation.
7:19 a.m. Served felony arrest warrant at Petaluma and Walker avenues. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
2:05 p.m. Felony identity theft at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Referred to allied agency.
SATURDAY
2:01 p.m. Violation of probation at Mckinley and Morris streets. Adult arrested. traffic offense with special circumstances,
4:39 p.m. Violation of community supervision, driving with a suspended license with special circumstances, traffic offense with special circumstances, no proof of insurance at Olivet Road in Santa Rosa. Adult arrested.
