The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
11:31 p.m. Exhibiting a deadly weapon, not a firearm, at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
9:45 a.m. Vandalism and defacing property at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
11:34 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
1:18 p.m. Making a fictitious check at Winding Wood Way and Covert Lane. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY
5:46 a.m. Burglary at Stich Lane and Ragle Road. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
8:41 a.m. Violation of an ordinance preventing domestic violence at Fannen and Eleanor avenues. Referred to District Attorney for review.
1:15 p.m. Servved a felony arrest warrant at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
5:31 p.m. Disobeying a court order and contempt of court at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:27 p.m. Unlawful use of tear gas at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Adult arrested.
