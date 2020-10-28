The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
3:46 p.m. Identity theft at Covert Lane and Healdsburg Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
4:15 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
12:34 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, violation of probation, at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
4:02 p.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance, at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
10:57 p.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
6:13 a.m. Vehicle theft at Wallace and North Main streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:04 a.m. Traffic offense with special circumstances, driving with a suspended license, violation of probation, at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
7:21 a.m. Burglary and vandalism with damage exceeding $400 at South Main and Burnett streets. Pending further investigation.
10:51 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Bodega and Golden Ridge avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SUNDAY
2:06 p.m. Violation of probation at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
8:09 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Adult arrested.
