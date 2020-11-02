The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
6:18 a.m. Vehicle theft at Bodega and Golden Ridge avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:18 a.m. Vehicle theft at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
2:18 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence, annoying repeat residential calls, violation of probation and arrest warrant served at Fellers Land and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
5:25 p.m. Petty theft valued at less than $950 and misrepresentation of a card holder at Healdsburg Avenue and Covert Lane. Disposition not reported.
9:01 p.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic and paraphernalia, violation of felony parole, violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
10:54 a.m. Use of fictitious checks not exceeding $950 in value at Parquet Street and Calder Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
1:50 p.m. Petty theft at Burnett and North Main streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
3:36 p.m. Served felony arrest warrant at Murphy Avenue and Batley Court. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
2:56 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, and violation of probation at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
6:09 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, shoplifting under $950, violation of probation at Norlee Street and Covert Lane. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
2:30 p.m. Shoplifting valued at less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:14 p.m. Causing fire on property at Willow and South Main streets. Disposition not reported.
FRIDAY
12:27 a.m. Misdemeanor arrest warrant, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, giving false identification to police officer, manufacture, sale, possession of leaded cane and/or billy weapon at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
2:08 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol and violation of probation at Ellis Court and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
3:39 p.m. Disorderly conduct with alcohol at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Valentine Avenue. Adult arrested.
5:01 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Pending further investigation.
SATURDAY
1:22 a.m. Hit and run with property damage at Bodega and Virginia avenues. Disposition not reported.
