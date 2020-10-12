NOTE: This log is not ready to publish. -Mary Fricker
The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
TUESDAY
3:19 p.m. Petty theft, tampering with a vehicle at Norlee Street and Covert Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
6:27 p.m. Possession of marijuana over the legal limit of 28.5g and/or more than 4g of concentrated cannabis over the age of 18 years old at McKinley and North Main streets. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
1:50 a.m. Battery of spouse or companion at Snow and West streets. Referred to District Attorney for review.
FRIDAY
7:01 a.m. Petty theft at Healdsburg Avenue and Harrison Street. Referred to District Attorney for review.
9:56 a.m. Battery on person and vandalism of property at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
1:52 p.m. Defacing property, including with paint, at North Main and McKinley streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
9:16 a.m. Served felony arrest warrant at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:40 p.m. Annoying residential repeat calls and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
