The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
1:42 p.m. Served felony and misdemeanor bench arrest warrants at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
3:00 p.m. Battery of spouse, ex-spouse or companion at Vine and Calder avenues. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:00 p.m. Violation of probation, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
8:16 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
0.09 a.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic, controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia, also served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Lynch and Pleasant Hill roads. Adult arrested.
12:15 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
3:49 p.m. Impersonation to implicate another, petty theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, violation of probation and shoplifting of items worth less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
4:45 p.m. Trespassing, obstructing and resisting a peace officer and emergency medical technician at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
9:59 p.m. Terrorizing and threatening a crime at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Pending further investigation.
SUNDAY
7:40 p.m. Battery of spouse, ex-spouse or companion at North Main and Wallace streets. Adult arrested.
