The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
11:52 a.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950, felony identity theft, and forgery at Valley View Drive and Ragle Avenue South. No disposition reported.
8:44 p.m. Driving without a license at Ragle Road and Bodega Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
WEDNESDAY
8:42 a.m. Vandalizing property at South Main and Burnett streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:14 p.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Depot Street. Adult arrested.
6:52 p.m. Shoplifting less than $950, petty theft, traffic offense and driving with a suspended license with special circumstances, possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, felony arrest warrant, violation of probation, violation of post-release community supervision, impersonation to make another liable and conspiracy to commit a crime at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
11:50 a.m. Domestic battery at Vine and Calder avenues. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
2:48 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
1:07 p.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on spouse or companion at Bodega and Golden Ridge avenues. Adult arrested.
5:43 p.m. Driving without a license at Pleasant Hill Road and Bodega Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
11:53 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and served with felony arrest warrant at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
12:00 p.m. Violation of post-release community supervision and shoplifting with value of less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
SUNDAY
12:36 p.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
