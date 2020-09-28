The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
1:13 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
5 p.m. Driving recklessly with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance, violation of community supervision at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:17 p.m. Violation of a domestic violence order at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
WEDNESDAY
9:24 p.m. Violation of probation at Snow and West streets. Referred to District Attorney for review.
THURSDAY
12:09 p.m. Vehicle theft at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Pending further investigation.
5:07 p.m. Theft by false pretenses at Bodega and Florence avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:07 p.m. Indecent exposure at Valentine Avenue and Brookhaven Court. Pending further investigation.
8:50 p.m. Unreasonable noise and violation of probation at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
10:50 a.m. Violation of a domestic violence order and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
8:15 p.m. Unreasonable noise and violation of probation at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
SATURDAY
4:05 a.m. Violation of a domestic violence order and violation of probation at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
1:51 p.m. Battery at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Pending further investigation.
SUNDAY
12:41 a.m. Battery with serious injury at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Victim declined prosecution.
2:05 a.m. Served a felony arrest warrant at North Main and McKinley streets. Arrestee released.
4:28 p.m. Served felony arrest warrant, false impersonation and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Edman Way. Adult arrested.
