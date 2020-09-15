The following are excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily log entries.
MONDAY
6:56 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
11:08 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Morris Street. Adult arrested.
3:35 p.m. Battery of companion, vandalism of property at Robinson Road and Leland Street. Adult arrested.
6:16 p.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
8:03 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, violation of probation at Stich Lane and Ragle Road. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
5:01 p.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 and tampering with a vehicle at South Main Street and Gravenstein Highway South. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
10:54 a.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and resisting an emergency medical technician peace officer at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
11:59 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way Adult arrested.
8:19 p.m.. Driving with a suspended license and without proof of insurance at Covert Lane and Pleasant Hill Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
3:48 a.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on spouse or cohabitant and robbery at McKinley and Morris streets. Adult arrested.
2:37 p.m. Theft by false pretenses at Mcfarlane Avenue and Walnut Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
