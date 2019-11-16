We'll take a bus ride to Forestville—and a flat, but brisk walk back to Sebastopol. The walk takes us along the West County Trail to Graton for a rest, through scenic vineyards and wetlands and then along bucolic Barlow Lane. The 8-mile walk will take about three and a half hours. We should arrive back in Sebastopol by lunchtime. Bring snacks, water, good walking shoes, and rain gear for light rain (if forecast). Heavy rain cancels.
Bus Fare is $1.50 for Adults, $1.25 for Youth, and $.75 for Seniors (60+). Please have exact change for the bus. Park in the theater lot or on McKinley Street to avoid the 2-hour parking limit in the Plaza.
Leader: Marsha Sue Lustig
When and where: Saturday, Nov. 30, 8:15 a.m. to noon-ish. Meet in the Sebastopol Plaza at 8:15 and we’ll walk across the street to the bus stop on Laguna Parkway for our bus ride, departing at 8:25 a.m. for Forestville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.