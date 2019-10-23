The next Sebastopol Walks will take place this Saturday, Oct. 26. On this walk, which will be led by Mayor Neysa Hinton, guests will have the chance to visit several local restaurants while getting the chance to sample small bites of their cuisine. Meet in the Sebastopol Plaza at 9 a.m. Bring sunscreen, a hat, comfortable shoes, a snack and water. The event will be canceled if there is heavy rain.
