Sebastopol Walks
Photo provided

The next Sebastopol Walks will take place this Saturday, Oct. 26. On this walk, which will be led by Mayor Neysa Hinton, guests will have the chance to visit several local restaurants while getting the chance to sample small bites of their cuisine. Meet in the Sebastopol Plaza at 9 a.m. Bring sunscreen, a hat, comfortable shoes, a snack and water. The event will be canceled if there is heavy rain.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.