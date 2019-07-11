Discover the free local shuttle bus and explore some of Sebastopol’s sights. We will hop on at the transit mall, then hop off at the Burbank Experimental Farm to hear some stories about Burbank’s work with plants. Hop on, and hop off at Ragle Ranch Park for a 1.5 mile stroll before boarding again, and hopping off at 116 and Mill Station Road. From there we walk the West County Trail for 1.8 miles back to downtown, arriving at the Plaza at about 12:30. For those who do not want to walk back, stay on the bus to ride back to downtown. Bring a hat, water and a snack, and wear comfortable shoes.
Leader: Richard Nichols
Saturday, July 27 at 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Meet in the Plaza; leave the transit mall at 9:38 a.m. FREE! No fare for the bus
Walk about 3.5 easy miles
