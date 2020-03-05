The County of Sonoma announced Thursday morning, March 5, that a second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county. COVID-19 is a novel strain of coronavirus.
The resident who was tested traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship from San Francisco to Mexico. Another Sonoma County resident who traveled on the same ship tested positive for the virus earlier this week, and both are in isolation at a local hospital.
According to a press release from the county, initial testing was done by the California Department of Public Health in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the county and the hospital.
A presumptive positive case refers to cases that are likely to test positive for COVID-19. The CDC will conduct an additional test to confirm the diagnosis.
“DHS (Sonoma County Department of Health Services) has received a list of Sonoma County residents who were on the Grand Princess Cruise and the shuttle to and from the ship and are contacting passengers to make them aware,” the release states. “The 14-day window of risk from these exposures will end Friday evening, March 6, and if passengers have not exhibited symptoms by then, they will be considered no at risk from the cruise ship exposure.”
