When Connor DeVane left Portland in late spring to hike the Continental Divide Trail, he was a self-described “jaded millennial,” suffering from acute urban alienation and what’s now called “climate grief” — or despair in the face of climate breakdown.
His new film, “Hike the Divide: A Conversation about Climate Action on the Continental Divide Trail” details how he found his footing — both physically and psychologically — and discovered a new sense of hope on the 2,700-mile journey from the Canadian border to Mexico.
It wasn’t merely the physical exertion or the sheer beauty of the landscape that restored him, but his conversations with climate activists from Montana to New Mexico, who were fighting and sometimes winning direct-action battles against various arms of the fossil fuel industry.
See the film, “Hike the Divide,” on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Analy High School Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Student activist panel will follow the film. $5-10 suggested donation. Students are free.
Proceeds benefit the EcoAction Club and Climate Disaster Relief.
