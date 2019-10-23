Come to the Sebastopol Area Senior Center located at 167 N. High St. on Saturday, Nov. 2, from noon to 2:30 p.m. for a free senior resource fair and panel discussion (panel starts at 12:30 p.m.). This free event is open to all ages; families are encouraged to attend.
You will hear senior service providers discuss housing, county benefits and services, transportation, estate planning and more. Other topics include caregiver resources, mental health, Medicare advice, resources for the visually impaired, DMV ombudsman services, VA benefits and more.
More information is available at sebastopolseniorcenter.org.
— Submitted by the Sebastopol Area Senior Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.