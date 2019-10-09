Service of the Heart breast cancer

The first “Service of the Heart” event offers free, private, one-on-one DASA Meditation instruction exclusively for breast cancer patients and their primary caregivers on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 427 Mendocino Ave., Suite 100, Santa Rosa or on Oct. 13 at 868 Gravenstein Hwy. North in Sebastopol. Event is free. To register, visit DASAmeditation.org/service-of-the-heart.html or Email info@DASAmeditation.org, or call 707-620-5070 or 800-976-DASA.

