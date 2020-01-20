At the turn of the last century, explosive events changed the art world, including the 1906 Earthquake and a modern art show in New York. Tonalist painter Arthur Mathews created one of California’s first unique art styles. Journalists, painters and writers, such as Jack London joined the Bohemian Club. Architect Bernard Maybeck helped rebuild the city. Alma de Bretteville Spreckels built the Palace of Legion of Honor in her battle against the de Young family for social prominence.
Tickets are $10 for this lecture get your tickets in advance by using the following link or pay $10 at the door.
This is part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Art Club. Want to become a member of the Art Club? Simply email LindaLReid100@gmail.com and you will be put on the Art Club email list and receive notices for club events. See more at https://www.facebook.com/OLLIatSSU/
When and where: Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High Street, Sebastopol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.