You may have noticed that we have introduced a new(ish) feature called "Shawn Boland's Wild West County," which has replaced our previous photo column, "Wild West County." Why the change? It was one of Shawn's photos that first inspired me to start this column in the first place. Shawn, who lives in Guerneville, is an intrepid hiker and photographer and his work always catches my eye when it comes across my Facebook feed. His camera of choice: his iPhone.
With all the craziness in the world, I thought we could all use a little reminder about the beauty and vividness of the natural world and the beautiful place we live.
Want to see more of his work. His photos can be found on Instagram: @rusty_eyeball_creations
