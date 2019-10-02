Analy High School invites current 8th grade students, parents and community members to Showcase Night on Thursday, Oct. 10, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Analy High School Theatre. You’ll be welcomed by music from Analy High School Jazz Band and entertained by video production, choir and drama students, as well as the Analy High School cheerleaders. After this presentation, head off to see the department presentations and meet the teachers.
