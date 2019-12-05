The rehearsal happens Sunday, Dec. 8, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Sebastopol Center for the Arts, Painting and Drawing Room, 282 S. High Street, Sebastopol.
The live performance will take place at Sebastopol United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 14 at 2pm.
Love you the holidays? Love to sing? Love Handel? Join the community chorus rehearsal so you are prepared to take part in this festive annual event. Conductor John Maas will be on hand to lead the rehearsal and help you with your singing parts. The rehearsal and participation are free and open to the public. A limited number of Messiah scores will be available. Bring your own if you have one.
Free and open to the public. Rehearsal attendance not required to sing at the performance.
