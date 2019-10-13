Takeo flooding August 2019

This year's silent auction at the World Friend's Friendship Dinner will be dedicated to the people of Takeo as the group tries to help Sebastopol's Sister City recover from the recent severe flooding event in August. This photo captures the devastation in downtown Takeo during the flood ... the city is still in the recovery process.

Join us at this special fundraising dinner celebrating Sebastopol's sister city relationships with Takeo Japan and Chyhyryn, Ukraine, on Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Enmanji Buddhist Temple, 1200 Gravenstein S., Sebastopol. Delicious food and entertainment from Ukraine and Japan.  Silent auction benefits Sebastopol World Friends and Project C.U.R.E help raise money to send medical supplies to hospitals in Chyhyryn. Open to the public. Suggested Donations: $15 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. 

Find more information at facebook.com/events/1581351375507892/

