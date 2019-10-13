Join us at this special fundraising dinner celebrating Sebastopol's sister city relationships with Takeo Japan and Chyhyryn, Ukraine, on Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Enmanji Buddhist Temple, 1200 Gravenstein S., Sebastopol. Delicious food and entertainment from Ukraine and Japan. Silent auction benefits Sebastopol World Friends and Project C.U.R.E help raise money to send medical supplies to hospitals in Chyhyryn. Open to the public. Suggested Donations: $15 for adults and $5 for children and seniors.
Find more information at facebook.com/events/1581351375507892/
