We are happy to announce the new date for Sister City Friendship Dinner! (The Kincade Fire forced us to postpone the event that was originally scheduled in November 2019.)
When and where: Saturday, Jan. 25, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Enmanji Buddhist Temple, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol
Join us for this special evening celebrating Sebastopol’s sister city relationships with Takeo, Japan and Chyhyryn, Ukraine.
All you can eat buffet-style dinner themed “Where Sushi Meets Borsch” will showcase food from Ukraine and Japan. We welcome back the Burevisnyky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble and Sonoma County Taiko for cultural entertainment.
Suggested donations: $20 for adults and $10 for children
Proceeds from this year’s silent auction will be donated to Takeo World Friends for their rebuilding effort after the recent flooding disaster, which severely damaged the houses and businesses of many of our friends in Takeo.
Information and questions:
https://www.facebook.com/events/432556410987714/
707-347-9339
