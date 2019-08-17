Meeting at private home so sign up at SisterDistrict.com/volunteer to get email notification of upcoming meetings & events.
Social Hour from 5:30p to 6:30p - come and mingle! This is the perfect opportunity to discuss idea and issue as well as just unwind with like minded friends.
Monthly Meeting starts at 6:30p sharp and only lasts till 7:30p. So come and learn what we can do to help flip red states Blue.
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Facebook message the host for directions: https://www.facebook.com/events/2345305272394845
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.