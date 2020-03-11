Read new books before they are released to the public, Choose from a selection of ARCs (Advanced Reading Copies) and share your opinion about the book with the group. Snacks will be provided. ThIs book club meets on the third Monday of each month. Join us for one week, or on a monthly basis. 6 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.
