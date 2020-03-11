Sneak Peak Book Club

Read new books before they are released to the public, Choose from a selection of ARCs (Advanced Reading Copies) and share your opinion about the book with the group. Snacks will be provided. ThIs book club meets on the third Monday of each month. Join us for one week, or on a monthly basis. 6 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Regional Library, 7140 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.