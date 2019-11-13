Read new books before they are released to the public. Choose from a selection of ARCs (advanced reading copies) and share your opinion about the book with the group. Snacks will be provided. The third Monday of each month: Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, 6 to 7 p.m. at the Sebastopol Library, 7140 Bodega Ave.
