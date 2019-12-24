The next SoCo Songwriters Series event features Layne Bowen, Kevin Russell & Cori Wood.
Layne Bowen: “Most of my songwriting centers around home life and relationships, usually with a wink and a nod. My songwriting influences are varied, from Jerry Reed to Paul McCartney to some guy named PD Trad. I like rural themes and songs that sound like they’ve been around forever.”
Kevin Russell is a multi-instrumentalist, band leader, singer and songwriter. His songs come out of his experience and observations of life and come under the heading of roots music or Americana (folky, country, bluesy).
Cori Wood: “I’ve found that with enough time, I can write songs that make me laugh about the things I used to cry over. (We’re talkin’ years, here). Self-deprecating humor about universal hurts generates the bulk of my originals. Then there are those few that seem to have been written by someone else…some of them are actually pretty decent! (PS Laurie Schaeffer preferred my indecent one!)”
When and where: Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Cultural Center, 390 Morris St.
