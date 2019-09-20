Join us for an evening of art and refreshments at the opening reception of the official Sonoma County Art Trails Preview Exhibit at Sebastopol Center for the Arts. View works by all 140 participating artists and pick up a Collector’s Guide so you can plan your route for exploring Sonoma County and engaging with artists in their own studios during the 35th annual open studios tour on October 12-13 and 19-20, 2019.
When and where: Fri., Sept. 27, 6 to 8 p.m. at Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol
