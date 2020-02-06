This annual music festival features several bluegrass, old time, and folk acts. Check out the workshops and enjoy hearing some musicians just jamming. Great food and beverages onsite or within walking distance in downtown Sebastopol. This year’s line up is: Phil Salazar and the Kin Folk, The Kathy Kallick Band, Bryan Bowers, Rita Hosking, The Town Howlers, Three Acre Holler, KAYZAK.
Tickets: Tickets go on sale February 1, 2020 at www.cbaweb.org or People's Music in Sebastopol and Last Record Store in Santa Rosa. General Admission: $35.00 advance, $40.00 at door. $5 off for SOCOFOSO/CBA members with card.
Where and when: Saturday, Mar. 14, 1 to 9 p.m. at the Analy High School Theater, 6950 Analy Ave., Sebastopol
