Building off the incredible success of their first event in 2018, 13 Sonoma County cidermakers have banded together to celebrate the 2nd annual Sonoma County Cider Week from August 17 to 25!
The cider-centric celebration will showcase the extraordinary quality and diversity of ciders made here in Sonoma County. Our goal is to raise awareness and educate consumers of Sonoma County-made ciders and our county's rich apple heritage. There is something for everyone! Join us and discover how amazing it is here in Apple Country!
See the full list of events here: https://www.sonomacountyciderweek.com/events/
Participating cidermakers include Ace Cider, Acre and Spade Craft Cider, Agrestic Cider, Ethic Ciders, Eye Cyder, Goat Rock Cider, Golden State Cider, Horse & Plow, Leaky Barrel Cider, Old World Winery, Preston Farm & Winery, Sawhorse Cider, Specific Gravity Cider, and Tilted Shed Ciderworks.
